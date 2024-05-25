Multi-time WWE Champion allegedly not 100% ahead of major match at King and Queen of the Ring

WWE King and Queen of the Ring is just around the corner, with fans excited for another action-packed premium live event in Saudi Arabia. However, a major name is allegedly not 100% ahead of a major match.

The star in question is Randy Orton, who is set to face Gunther in the finals of the ongoing King of the Ring Tournament. Orton cemented his place in the finals after defeating Tama Tonga on SmackDown last night. Meanwhile, The Ring General got a win over Jey Uso in the semi-finals on this week's RAW.

While Orton was able to get the better of Tama Tonga, he did not leave the match unscathed as The Bloodline member targeted his knee throughout the match. The Legend Killer has seemingly not recovered from the same.

Kayla Braxton stated on the WWE King and Queen of the Ring Countdown show that Randy Orton told her that his knee is still not 100% recovered. Kayla added that the veteran is as determined as ever about winning the tournament.

WWE legend Randy Orton provided an update on his health

Randy Orton had to deal with a serious back injury in the last few years. The same resulted in the 10-time WWE Champion taking almost 18 months hiatus. However, the star returned from the potential career injury last November and looks as good as ever.

During a recent interview with Kalya Braxton ahead of the King and Queen of the Ring Premium Live Event, Orton provided an update on his health:

"I'll be honest with you, I put on some weight and I feel like I'm at my natural weight right now. This is how much I was meant to weigh. And I think it's because I got my back fixed. My training was able to change. I changed a few things up with the diet. But I gotta be honest with you, I'm in my early 40s, I haven't felt this good since I was in my early 20s. Yeah, I mean, my back had been giving me a problem for a very long time, and I had amazing doctors. Shoutout to Doctor Adam Kanter. Thank you, sir. I owe you my back. Because of him and his team, I feel stronger than ever, better than ever," he said.

Triple H recently announced that the winners of the King and Queen of the Ring Tournaments will get a title chance at WWE SummerSlam. Many believe that this could lead to a much-awaited feud between Randy Orton and Cody Rhodes.

