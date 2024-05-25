Randy Orton provides health update ahead of major clash against Gunther at WWE King and Queen of the Ring

Randy Orton was out of action for over a year due to a serious back injury before returning to in-ring competition at WWE Survivor Series: WarGames last November. He will now fight for the King of the Ring crown against Gunther at tonight's King and Queen of the Ring Premium Live Event. Ahead of the match, The Viper addressed his current health situation.

The 14-time World Champion qualified for the final of the King of the Ring tournament last night on SmackDown after defeating The Bloodline's Tama Tonga. He will now go to war against the leader of Imperium, Gunther. In an interview with Kayla Braxton, The Viper disclosed that he was going into his King of the Ring match "beat up."

Meanwhile, Orton also addressed how he feels now, six months after returning from his back injury. The Viper revealed he had gained some weight and was feeling better than ever:

"I'll be honest with you, I put on some weight and I feel like I'm at my natural weight right now. This is how much I was meant to weigh. And I think it's because I got my back fixed. My training was able to change. I changed a few things up with the diet. But I gotta be honest with you, I'm in my early 40s, I haven't felt this good since I was in my early 20s. Yeah, I mean, my back had been giving me a problem for a very long time, and I had amazing doctors. Shoutout to Doctor Adam Kanter. Thank you, sir. I owe you my back. Because of him and his team, I feel stronger than ever, better than ever," he said. [2:26 - 3:09]

Gunther sent Randy Orton a bold message ahead of their clash at WWE King and Queen of the Ring

Although The Ring General stated that he was unprepared for Randy Orton's RKO in a recent interview with Title Sports Network ahead of King and Queen of the Ring, he is seemingly confident he can overcome the former WWE Champion.

In a backstage interview with Byron Saxton after Orton's victory over Tama Tonga in the semi-final of the King of the Ring tournament, the leader of Imperium claimed he would become King of the Ring. Gunther pointed out that he had to defeat a legend to become one himself:

"Yes, I sure will face Randy Orton tomorrow in the finals. And what an opportunity it is, right? What a chance. I came here to do this, I came here to be in the ring with the best of the best, and Randy is maybe one of the biggest legends that ever came out of WWE, but to become a legend myself, I gotta beat the legend tomorrow. And yeah, tomorrow, The Ring General will officially become the King of the Ring," he said.

Randy Orton and Gunther have never gone head-to-head in an official WWE match. It would be interesting to see who will come out victorious in their first-ever square-off.

Who do you think will be crowned King of the Ring? Hit the discuss button and sound off.

