Multi-time WWE champion sends a message to Logan Paul before SummerSlam

WWE Superstar and YouTube sensation Logan Paul had a message sent to him by multi-time champion Ricochet before their SummerSlam bout.

Logan and Ricochet are currently embroiled in a heated feud since their match at Money in the Bank. The Maverick believes Ricochet's choices during the bout blew both of their chances to win the MITB briefcase, and he did not appreciate their collision during Royal Rumble either. After a few heated arguments, both of them agreed to face each other at SummerSlam on August 5.

Recently in an interview posted by Lucha Libre Online on Twitter, the former United States Champion sent a message to The Maverick before their bout at The Biggest Summer Party.

Ricochet said that he did not have any beef with Logan and believed their collision at Royal Rumble was a normal thing to happen in WWE.

"Yeah, I guess it all started like he said, back in the Royal Rumble when we had a little occurrence, a little run-in. I didn't have any beef with him, even during that time. You know the collision happens. That's what happens in the WWE, crazy things happen all the time. I didn't know that he was so pressed about it." [0:16 - 0:43]

He added that things are going to get bad for The Maverick because he went on his podcast and bashed Ricochet.

"Then obviously after Money in the Bank, he wants to go on his podcast, whatever he wants to say. So for me, that's where really kind of started. Even, Money in the Bank, I didn't have any hard feelings towards Logan Paul, specifically. But when you go on your podcast and talk about me, things are gonna get bad." [0:44 - 1:05]

Jim Cornette believes Logan Paul vs. Ricochet shouldn't have been made official for WWE SummerSlam

In a recent episode of the Jim Cornette Experience, the veteran manager said that Logan Paul shouldn't be competing in a match against Ricochet as he believes the latter is a mid-card guy, while The Maverick is a main event celebrity.

"I guess if he wants to do it, they want to make him happy. But I can't believe Vince didn't put his foot down and say 'No we're not. For the same reason, we're not gonna book Brock Lesnar against Flop Dolla.' We're not gonna book a main event celebrity attraction that Saudi Arabia pays money for and that does ratings, against a mid-card guy because it takes some of the special away from Logan Paul."

Logan recently made a massive request to WWE for his SummerSlam match. You can read more about it here.

