Multi-time WWE Champion surprised at TKO's stock plunge despite recent success

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair recently talked about the WWE-UFC merger.

The much-anticipated merger was completed last month, thus creating a new entity called TKO Group Holdings. The newly formed company is currently listed on the NYSE under the name TKO.

During a recent interview with ESPN, Flair was asked about his thoughts about the merger. He said that he never thought Vince McMahon would sell the company. The 16-time world champion also added that he was surprised by TKO's stock-market drop despite recent success.

"I never thought Vince would sell. But he priced it so high, I don't think anybody thought anyone would buy it. I don't know enough about it to comment. Someone just told me the stock went way down, and I don't know why that would happen because their shows are very good. Their arenas are sold out. They just came back from a UK tour that my daughter [Charlotte Flair] was on. Every arena was sold out. I mean, I don't know why the stock went down," Flair said.

Ric Flair talked about WWE's reaction to his AEW move

Ric Flair recently signed a multi-year contract with All Elite Wrestling after his appearance on last week's episode of AEW Dynamite.

During an interview with Variety, Flair was asked about WWE's reaction to his recent move. He revealed that there was mutual respect with the Stamford-based company and added that he had heard nothing negative from their side.

“I don’t think anybody at WWE begrudges me. I’ve earned their respect and I respect them. I haven’t heard one negative word from anybody over there, because I think they feel I’ve earned the right to go out and do what I want to do," Flair said.

It will be interesting to see what the future holds for the Nature Boy.

