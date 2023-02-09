Multi-time WWE Universal Champion questions who he may face at WrestleMania 39

With WrestleMania 39 less than 2 months away, top WWE Superstar Seth Rollins has been asked who he may potentially be facing at the showcase of the Immortals.

Whilst he is not currently in the World Title picture, Seth is one of the biggest stars in the company today and will no doubt look to once again steal the show at this year's event.

During a recent interview on The Rich Eisen Show, the former Universal Champion was asked who his opponent will be at SoFi Stadium on either April 1st or 2nd.

"I don’t know, man. I gotta do Monday Night RAW in Brooklyn this week I got to work. But WrestleMania is crazy, man, because it's so much in flux. Everything happens in real time and you don’t know what the fans are gonna want and you don’t know about injuries and so the card is in flux at all times so I don’t know what I’m gonna do. I know I’m Seth Freakin' Rollins and you can’t have a WrestleMania this day and age without me." From 12:56 to 13:33.

Check out the full interview below:

Seth Rollins is no stranger to big matches at the Show of Shows, having faced off against top WWE stars such as Triple H, Brock Lesnar, Cody Rhodes, Randy Orton, and Roman Reigns.

Wrestling veteran wants Seth Rollins to face WWE upstart at WrestleMania 39

One name that has been linked to the architect as of late is Logan Paul, who surprisingly returned to WWE at the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event last month and eliminated The Visionary from the match.

With the two now sharing a history, former WCW star Disco Inferno stated on the Keepin' It 100 podcast that Seth and Logan should main event night one of WrestleMania 39 on April 1st.

"I can't think of anything that's more compelling. The two matches I'm interested in are Roman against Cody and Rollins against Logan Paul... It could main event Night one if they built it right because Logan Paul has already main evented a Pay-Per-View against Roman Reigns," said Disco Inferno. (12:17 - 12:38) H/T (Sportskeeda)

Public Enemies Podcast @TheEnemiesPE3 Seth Rollins was frying up Logan Paul Seth Rollins was frying up Logan Paul 😭😭https://t.co/mEzH24qC01

Despite having very little experience in the ring, Logan Paul has proved his worth as a WWE Superstar having gone toe-to-toe with top stars like The Miz, Rey Mysterio, and most notably in the main event of Crown Jewel 2022 against Roman Reigns.

Who would you like to see Seth Rollins face at WrestleMania 39? Let us know in the comments section below.

Please credit The Rich Eisen Show and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling when using quotes from this article.

A former WWE writer wants Rhea Ripley to get rid of all the 'Goth stuff'. More here

Poll : 0 votes