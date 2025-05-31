Multi-time WWE Women's World Champion says Steel Cage Match against Becky Lynch is one of her favorites

Becky Lynch stands as a pioneer of the WWE women's division, having not only competed against numerous stars but also elevated them in the process. Recently, a former seven-time Women's Champion and Attitude Era legend revealed that her showdown with The Man holds a special place in her illustrious wrestling career.

In an interview with Chris Sumlin on Hot 97.5, Trish Stratus was asked about her favorite match of all time. She stated that for years, she considered her main event against Lita to be her top choice, valuing its historical importance and the shared experience with her close friend.

"So for many years, my go-to answer was just the main event with Lita. For so many reasons, obviously, what it meant for me, to do that moment at that time period, was obviously epic, doing it with my bestie was obviously a moment. What it's meant for today, like looking back, and we had no idea, by the way, when we were doing it, what it would turn into, or how we would be still talking about it [sic] began the sort of the foundation of what was to be built," Stratus said.

The WWE Hall of Famer has since reevaluated her iconic pro wrestling matches and added one more bout to the list. Trish Stratus disclosed that her Steel Cage encounter with Becky Lynch at Payback 2023 also stands out as a personal favorite. Big Time Becks defeated the legendary figure in this contest.

"But since then, I had a chance to go back and dabble a little bit. I had a little certain Steel Cage Match with Becky Lynch," she added. [From 01:23 to 01:56]

You can watch the full interview below:

Becky Lynch set to challenge for a major WWE championship at upcoming PLE

The Man turned heel on Lyra Valkyria on RAW after WrestleMania 41. This happened right after the Irish duo lost their WWE Women's Tag Team Championship to The Judgment Day's Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez.

Lyra Valkyria has already retained her Women's Intercontinental Championship against Becky Lynch at Backlash 2025. The two women are once again set to collide for the coveted title at the upcoming Money in the Bank Premium Live Event on June 7, in Los Angeles.

It will be interesting to see if Big Time Becks can defeat her opponent to capture the Women's IC Championship for the first time in her WWE career.

Please credit Hot 97.5 and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

