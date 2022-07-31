Create
Multi-time WWE World Champion Edge returns to avenge betrayal at SummerSlam

Edge returned after an alleged injury by his former led faction in June this year.
Rosanne Raphael
Rosanne Raphael
Modified Jul 31, 2022 07:48 AM IST

Hall of Famer Edge returned at SummerSlam to avenge the backstabbing he received at the hands of his former faction, The Judgment Day.

Finn Balor and Damian Priest have been at loggerheads with The Mysterios over the past month. This week on RAW, Rhea Ripley made her return in a backstage segment assisting fellow Judgment Day members in assaulting Rey Mysterio amidst his 20th-anniversary celebration with WWE.

At SummerSlam, the tag teams clashed in a No Disqualification match. As soon as The Mysterios entered the ring, their opponents started hitting them with punches. At one point in the match, Dominik Mysterio attempted to bounce off the ropes to hit his opponent with a 619, but Ripley held his legs, thus preventing any further movement.

When Rey Mysterio was down and out in the middle of the ring, a gleaming Priest and Balor looked to be planning their next move. While they did so, the lights dimmed, and a charged-up Edge entered with a dark, Brood-like entrance.

.@EdgeRatedR is back and has his sights set on @ArcherOfInfamy and @FinnBalor! #SummerSlam https://t.co/3y2TU09N0w

With the rules of the match allowing no disqualifications, Finn Balor attempted to attack The Rated-R Superstar with a chair but was met with a spear. The Mysterios then hit a double 619 and pinned Balor for the win.

The Mysterios are victorious at #SummerSlam and @EdgeRatedR has returned!@reymysterio @DomMysterio35 https://t.co/ibcEWCTMQ0

While many anticipated the return of The Rated-R Superstar, it remains to be seen whether he will vie for the leadership of the faction he founded.

What do you think of Edge's return at SummerSlam? Sound off in the comments below.

Edited by Angana Roy

