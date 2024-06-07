Multiple ex-WWE stars to appear at upcoming event

WWE has created several superstars and legends. Several of whom have later helped uplift other promotions throughout the world. Interestingly, many former names from the Stamford-based company are set to gather and make an appearance in a big upcoming event.

Shane Douglas and Zach Gowen will appear at a new pro wrestling event on June 8, 2024. The former superstars will join other big names like Hernandez, Aaron Orion, Tommy Vendetta, and more in Michigan.

According to PWInsiderXTRA, the event, hosted by the XICW, has been named The Sweet Daddy and The Sheik Memorial Show. Champions from several promotions and other XICW stars will attend the event.

Shane Douglas is known for his tenures in WWF/E, ECW, WCW, TNA, and many other promotions. He held several titles, including the WWE Intercontinental Championship in 1995.

On the other hand, Zach Gowen is one of the most unique pro wrestlers in the world. He took on his opponents with just one leg. He gained a lot of clout within just a year and defeated the legendary Matt Hardy.

While XICW is working on this big collaboration, WWE is also currently making a dream collaboration with TNA.

TNA and WWE's collaboration is taking fans and legends by storm

The June 4, 2024, episode of NXT saw the TNA Knockouts World Champion Jordynne Grace make her in-ring singles debut in the Stamford-based promotion. The 28-year-old made a big statement by taking a dominant win, earning praise from several pro wrestling legends.

Triple H is hugely invested in this collaboration, and Jordynne Grace has already been booked to challenge for the NXT Women’s Championship at Battleground. On June 9, 2024, PLE will see Grace collide with Roxanne Perez in a champion vs. champion match in a UFC octagon. Notably, she has already generated a big wave by knocking Perez off her feet with just one push.

The TNA champ also showed her presence outside the arena and shared a sweet moment with Shawn Michaels. It would be interesting to see who else from TNA will partake in this collaboration with WWE.

