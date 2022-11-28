Multiple Hall of Famers set to appear on WWE show to assist Shawn Michaels

On the upcoming edition of NXT, WWE Hall of Famers Road Dogg, Alundra Blayze, and Molly Holly will appear to assist Shawn Michaels.

Shawn Michaels is currently the Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative and is in charge of NXT. With The Heartbreak Kid at the helm of the show, NXT has undergone some major changes, including shedding its multicolor branding. Another huge addition to the brand will be the upcoming Iron Survivor Challenge.

With the match in mind, the promotion announced a few Hall of Famers who will assist Michaels.

As announced by WWE, for the November 29, 2022 episode, Hall of Famers Road Dogg, Molly Holly, and Alundra Blayze will feature on the developmental brand as selectors. They will help Shawn Michaels choose the professional wrestlers participating in the Iron Survivor Challenge at the NXT Deadline event.

A fourth legend is also slated to join Michaels, but their identity has not yet been announced.

You can check out the revelations of three out of the four Hall of Famers made by WWE's developmental brand via Twitter:

Shawn Michaels recently announced the stipulation for the Iron Survivor Challenge

NXT is known for bringing in unique stipulations which have either been long forgotten or have never been used. In the same vein, Shawn Michaels recently announced the Iron Survivor Challenge.

The match will have a time limit of 25 minutes. The contest will begin with two wrestlers, and a new opponent will enter the ring every five minutes. The superstar with the most points will win the match before time runs out.

Pinfall, submission, and disqualification will provide points to the competitors. However, any wrestler who falls via a pinfall must spend 90 seconds in the penalty box.

There will be a men's and a women's match. The winners will face NXT Champion Bron Breakker and NXT Women's Champion Mandy Rose, respectively, for the titles.

The Iron Survivor Challenge will present a unique challenge to those involved. The stipulation is one of a kind and will look to test the tenacity of the wrestlers involved. It remains to be seen who will emerge victorious from their respective matches at the NXT Deadline event on December 10.

