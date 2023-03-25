Multiple segments including contract signing and RAW star’s talk show announced for WWE SmackDown

Tonight's edition of SmackDown is a massive show on the Road to WrestleMania and WWE has added a couple of segments to the already stacked lineup.

Gunther is scheduled to put the Intercontinental Championship on the line against Sheamus and Drew McIntyre in a Triple Threat match at WWE WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles. The Ring General defeated Sheamus in an incredible bout at Clash at the Castle last year but is in for his toughest challenge yet as Intercontinental Champion on the Grandest Stage of Them All.

The Celtic Warrior is one title away from becoming the company's first-ever Ultimate Grand Slam Champion, and McIntyre is highly motivated after losing his shot at the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship last year. Both of McIntyre's reigns with the WWE Championship were during the pandemic era. The 37-year-old will be looking for his WrestleMania moment with the fans at SoFi Stadium.

On tonight's episode of SmackDown, Gunther, Sheamus, and Drew McIntyre will sign a contract to make their Intercontinental Championship Triple Threat match official at this year's WrestleMania.

WWE RAW star Kevin Owens will have Sami Zayn on the KO Show tonight on SmackDown

RAW star Kevin Owens will be bringing his popular talk show segment to the blue brand tonight in Las Vegas.

Sami Zayn will be a guest tonight on the KO Show as the two prepare for their Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship match against The Usos at WrestleMania. Zayn has spent the past few weeks trying to get The Prizefighter to forgive him so they can team up and take down The Bloodline together.

With the help of The American Nightmare Cody Rhodes, the former best friends reunited and shared a hug on last week's edition of SmackDown. Cody will also be in action tonight against Imperium's Ludwig Kaiser. LA Knight versus Rey Mysterio, and The Judgment Day's Dominik have also been announced for tonight's show.

WrestleMania 39 is next weekend and tonight's show will likely increase the excitement for the company's biggest show of the year. It will be interesting to see if a brawl breaks out during the Contract Signing, or if The Bloodline interrupts tonight's special edition of the KO Show on SmackDown.

Which match are you looking forward to the most at WrestleMania 39? Do you think Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn should end The Usos' historic title reign? Sound off in the comments section below.

