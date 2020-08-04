Multiple-time World Champion returning to WWE RAW (Spoiler)

This week's episode of WWE RAW is set to see yet another big name return make his return to the show. As reported by WrestlingNews.co, WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair will make an appearance on the promotion's flagship show tonight.

Ric Flair had recently stated that he would like to make his return to WWE RAW and manage Randy Orton at SummerSlam as well. During his interview with TV Insider, he was quoted saying,

"Some people are just happy to go home and sit on the sidelines. I love to always be doing something. I had a great time when I was on RAW a couple of times with Randy. To be 71 and even be on TV and be involved with WWE, that's huge for me."

As far as his wish to be involved in Randy Orton's SummerSlam feud is concerned, he has not yet received any word from WWE. However, it now appears that his return to WWE RAW this week might as well see him back in his role alongside Randy Orton.

Other spoilers for tonight's WWE RAW

Ric Flair is expected to make his return to WWE RAW and hype Randy Orton on his WWE Championship feud with Drew McIntyre. However, his is not the only return planned for the show tonight.

As confirmed by WWE, Shane Mcmahon is set to make his return to the red brand this week. Backstage rumors suggest that Shane McMahon is set to introduce a new concept on WWE RAW tonight. There have been no reports about what this new concept could possibly be.

In addition, it's also been confirmed that a new stable will be making an appearance on WWE RAW tonight. Between a revamped version of Nation of Domination to the Undisputed Era, the speculations regarding this stable has the entire WWE Universe impatiently waiting for the show.

https://t.co/wNpELtByip has learned that a new faction is arriving on #WWERaw tonight.



What does this alliance have in store for the red brand? https://t.co/q4qevMklVZ — WWE (@WWE) August 3, 2020

The actual United States Champion, Apollo Crews, is also set to make his return to WWE RAW this week. He will square off against MVP -- the self-proclaimed US Champion -- in a title match to kick off the show.