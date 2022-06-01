Will Ospreay, former WWE star, and others pulled from NJPW's Best Of The Super Juniors 29 Finals

Former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Will Ospreay, IMPACT Wrestling star Karl Anderson, and seven-time IWGP Tag Team Team Champion Tanga Loa will all miss NJPW's Best of the Super Juniors 29 (BOSJ 29) finals.

According to a press release from NJPW, the company announced that each wrestler is currently dealing with health issues. Ospreay is battling a previously reported kidney infection, Loa suffered a knee injury, and Anderson has tested positive for COVID-19:

"Thank you for supporting New Japan Pro-Wrestling...After previously being announced as appearing at the Nippon Budokan for June 3’s Best of the Super Jr. final, Karl Anderson and Will Ospreay will not be able to attend for medical reasons, and Tanga Loa has sustained an injury and is not cleared to participate...Will Ospreay is currently recovering from a kidney infection, while Karl Anderson has received a positive PCR test for COVID. Tanga Loa has sustained an injury to his right knee...We deeply apologise to fans who were looking forward to seeing all three appear, and appreciate your understanding. New Japan Pro-Wrestling joins fans in wishing Anderson, Ospreay and Loa a full and speedy recovery." - NJPW (H/T njpw1972.com)."

Will Ospreay called out by IWGP United States Champion ahead of NJPW's BOSJ 29 finals

Current IWGP United States Champion Juice Robinson called out Will Ospreay during a promo on NJPW's Twitter page. Mocking his injuries, Robinson said he wouldn't offer him a rematch for the US title. In response, Ospreay made it clear he could "wrestle circles" around Robinson even with a kidney infection:

"Can’t believe I’ve had to watch three minutes of this knob talking tough whilst discovering a new Tik Tok filter...You know sod all about my health or nothing about what it actually takes to be the best. Even with a kidney infection I wrestle circles around you...Leave dominion free," Will Ospreay, Twitter

As previously reported, Ospreay was forced to pull out of RevPro's Epic Encounter event in London. He was set to defend his British Heavyweight Championship against Minoru Suzuki.

