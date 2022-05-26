NJPW's Will Ospreay sidelined with kidney infection

Former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Will Ospreay has apparently been sidelined with a kidney infection.

The Englishman has had a stellar run in New Japan Pro-Wrestling since 2016. Ospreay started in the junior heavyweight division before making the transition to heavyweight in 2018. In his time with the promotion, he has captured the IWGP Heavyweight and Jr Heavyweight Championship, besides other notable accolades.

He was scheduled to compete at the RevPro's recent event in London against Minoru Suzuki. However, the 29-year-old has been sidelined with what is quite a severe kidney infection. RevPro confirmed that their British Heavyweight Champion would be out of action via a statement released on their website.

"We regret to inform you that Undisputed British Heavyweight Champion, Will Ospreay will not be competing at tomorrow’s Epic Encounter event. On Thursday he had come down with what was thought to be food poisoning and it was assumed he would be good to go, come show time. However as time went on, he got progressively worse to the extent he was rushed to A&E and after an examination, he has today been diagnosed with a Kidney infection." RevPro wrote

Revolution Pro @RevProUK



Our thoughts are with him at this time



Full Story:



Breaking: This is not something we wanted to be posting tonight, but Will Ospreay is out of tomorrows Epic Encounter with a Kidney Infection. We will update on what this means for the card in the AM

Will Ospreay has taken to social media to talk about his illness

Will took to Twitter following the announcement to apologize for pulling out of the RevPro event.

The former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion shared details of his symptoms, noting a fever equivalent to 104 degrees Fahrenheit. He also mentioned sweating and sudden cold flashes.

"I’ve a temperate of 40 degree, I can’t stand up without feeling the need to faint, I’m sweating then cold straight away."

ᵂⁱˡˡ ᴼˢᵖʳᵉᵃʸ • ウィル・オスプレイ @WillOspreay



I’ve a temperate of 40 degree, I can’t stand up without feeling the need to faint, I’m sweating then cold straight away.



Friday night I had my bloods taken to find out I have a serious kidney infection.



Friday night I had my bloods taken to find out I have a serious kidney infection. Sorry I honestly can't tell you how gutted I am to be missing Rev Pro.

It will be interesting to see if the young star will return to action anytime soon. You can read more about The Commonwealth Kingpin by clicking here.

