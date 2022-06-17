Watch: Multiple WWE superstars cosplay as John Cena

It's John Cena appreciation month and several WWE Superstars have banded together to send a classy tribute to the legendary man himself. With the 16-time champion's return to RAW approaching, multiple stars saw it as the perfect opportunity to dress up as him for a photo shoot in commemoration.

The superstars in question include Liv Morgan, R-Truth, Carmella, and current United States Champion Theory. All of the aforementioned superstars named Cena as an idol or childhood hero as they grew up watching him work magic in the ring and on the microphone.

However, the most surprising thing about the commemorative photoshoot is the fact that Theory participated in it. The young champion has been taking jabs at Cena for a while now, but didn't poke any fun at the expense of the Leader of Cenation and remained honest about his opinion of the past idol.

However, we have a feeling that the respect might not last and Theory will snap back into his cocky self sooner rather than later. We'll have to wait and see how John Cena responds to Mr. All Day's taunts about him in his return to RAW on June 27.

WWE Hall of Famer believes John Cena deserves more credit for his work with the company

There is no arguing that John Cena has cemented himself as one of the most iconic and accomplished stars in WWE's illustrious history. The Leader of Cenation will go down as a legend in the company, although WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett believes that he still doesn't get the proper credit that he deserves.

Jarrett spoke highly of Cena on his podcast, My World With Jeff Jarrett, and praised him for his commitment throughout his WWE career:

"You kind of look at his career, the longevity. It's special, it's really special, how long he did it and did it full-time and did it on top and the physical toll he took on his body day in and day out. He's a gym rat it paid off. I can't say completely injury-free, but man, what a workhorse, what a revenue generator, he's really a unique talent. And I know he gets a lot of credit, I get that, but I still don't think he gets enough." (0:00 to 0:41)

John Cena is one of the most decorated stars in WWE's long history as he's tied for the most world title reigns with another wrestling legend, Ric Flair. He has also main-evented several WrestleManias and has won two Royal Rumbles (2008 and 2010).

