Murphy gets a new entrance theme on RAW, WWE releases full song online

Murphy officially got a new theme song on the most recent episode of RAW, and the song is aptly titled 'Disciple'. Unlike the usual trend, WWE was quick to release the full version of the entrance theme song on the official WWE Music YouTube channel.

It should be noted that Murphy has had two different theme songs in the past - the first titled 'Opposite Ends of the World' while the second had no name.

What happened with Murphy on this week's episode of RAW?

The latest edition of RAW saw the return Dominik, who showed up to confront Seth Rollins. The segment was chaotic, and it showcased Dominik's best traits, one of which was his selling. Murphy and Rollins unleashed a beatdown on Mysterio Jr. only for Aleister Black to pop out of thin air to make the save.

Rollins and Murphy, however, took Dominik out of the equation and isolated Black.

The Monday Night Messiah then instructed Murphy to shove Black's eye into the edge of the steel steps. Murphy hesitated, but he finally gave in to his master's order by injuring Black's eye.

Murphy would take on Humberto Carrilo later on in singles competition, and he debuted his new theme song before the match got underway.

Murphy's new theme song fits perfectly with his current gimmick. However, Murphy's reluctance to attack Black's eye could also be seen as a hint that the eventual split from Rollins may not be all that far away.

WWE could play out an angle in which Murphy feels remorseful about his actions. However, it may be a while until we see the storyline unfold on TV. The company is still making an effort to build Muprhy up for a future singles run.

As of now, the plan seems to be to push Dominik, and there is a big backstage reason why WWE has renewed their interest in Rey Mysterio's son.

WWE seems to be heading towards Dominik's in-ring debut, and it could happen either against Seth Rollins or Murphy, presumably at SummerSlam. Murphy has been Seth Rollins' disciple for a reasonable amount of time, and WWE could slowly begin to plant the seeds of discord, which should ideally end up in a match between the two.

The fact that Murphy got a new theme song is in the right direction. Do you like his new theme song or do you prefer the older versions?