Rey Mysterio's feud with Seth Rollins started in May. Rollins took out Mysterio, sending him eye-first into the corner of the steel ring steps. The duo even wrestled in an eye for an eye match. The most interesting part of this feud has been Murphy's role. Murphy started off as Seth Rollins' disciple but as the feud went on, got involved in a romantic angle with Rey's daughter Aalyah Mysterio.

A triumphant night for the Mysterio family & @WWE_Murphy!



What a way to end the final chapter on #SmackDown! pic.twitter.com/7gI8XW0be8 — WWE (@WWE) November 14, 2020

Rey and Seth Rollins' feud finally ended a couple of weeks ago on SmackDown, with Murphy turning of his former mentor for once and for all, taking him out with a knee strike and helping Rey Mysterio win the match. The following week on SmackDown, Murphy went on to beat Seth Rollins in a singles match. After turning his back on Seth Rollins, it finally looks like the rest of the Mysterio family has accepted Murphy.

Murphy opens up about his experience working with Rey Mysterio and Dominik

Murphy was recently a guest on Corey Graves' podcast, After The Bell. During his appearance, Murphy opened up about his experience working with Ret Mysterio and Dominik. Murphy recalled how much fun the whole experience had been for him and had only good things to say about both Rey Mysterio and Dominik:

It’s awesome working with him in-ring, and it’s awesome to get in there with Dom. Obviously, he’s so new to all of this and he holds his own, he listens. Man, it’s fun. Being there with Rey is fun anyway because you’re in there with Rey. But being in there with Dom is like another learning curve and makes you better. It’s a challenge and challenges are fun. And the whole storyline, obviously it’s gone for a long, long time. There have been hiccups in there and whatnot, but I feel like it’s because people aren’t used to having something go for so, so long. H/T: 411Mania

With the feud with Seth Rollins over, it will be interesting to see what's next for Murphy's storyline with Aalyah Mysterio. Rumors suggest that WWE could be planning a romantic angle between the two of them. You can check that out HERE.