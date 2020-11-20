Murphy reveals future WWE plans after he is done with Seth Rollins

Murphy recently appeared on WWE After The Bell with Corey Graves, where he talked about various topics, including his popular storyline with Seth Rollins and The Mysterio Family.

Murphy was Seth Rollins' disciple initially, where he often did the dirty work on The Messiah's behalf. But it now seems that he has turned face, with Aalyah Mysterio acting as the catalyst for this change in Murphy. The rest of the Mysterio family were skeptical initially but have accepted Murphy as their ally on the Blue Brand.

While talking to Corey Graves, Murphy revealed his future goals in WWE after he is done feuding with Seth Rollins.

“As a fan, I was always a fan of the Intercontinental title, and Sami Zayn has it at the moment. So that could be fun, or even you know, my brother-in-law [Dominik Mysterio] maybe. Me and Dom could tag. I don't know man, it’s an open book. I’m happy to do anything.”

Although Murphy is willing to try anything as far as his future in WWE is concerned, he specifically talked about chasing the Intercontinental Championship on SmackDown.

Murphy wants to be the next Seth Rollins in WWE

Behind the scenes, Murphy has looked up to Seth Rollins. While chatting with Corey Graves on After The Bell, Murphy said that appearing alongside Rollins made him the most relevant he had ever been in WWE.

Murphy feels that he is a good wrestler himself, but he holds Seth Rollins to a much higher level when it comes to the art of storytelling.

“I wanna be the next him [Seth Rollins]. He’s done so much. Going back to his interviews, he goes he doesn’t want to be one of the best. He wants to be the best. Well so do I. The story’s real and I want to be the second coming of Seth.”

It has been reported that Seth Rollins could be taking time off from WWE after Survivor Series as Becky Lynch is expected to give birth to their first child soon.

While Seth Rollins and the Mysterio Family's feud seems to be over, Murphy is set to his former Messiah on WWE SmackDown this week.

