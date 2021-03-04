Murphy shares throwback photo with Aleister Black

For the past few weeks, Murphy has been sharing throwback photos of himself on his official Twitter account. From his time with Alexa Bliss and Wesley Blake, to his stint as The Disciple of Seth Rollins, the WWE SmackDown Superstar has been sharing some special moments of his career in the company as he prepares to make his return in the coming months. Black was drafted to SmackDown this past October as part of the WWE Draft.

Recently, Murphy shared a photo of himself alongside former NXT Champion Aleister Black. Judging by the photo, it is safe to assume that it is from their time in NXT and the moment was possibly captured during a live show by WWE's Black and Gold brand.

In the photo, Murphy and Black can be seen showing signs of camaraderie in the moments immediately after a match. However, when both superstars were on RAW a few years ago, they had an intense rivalry.

Their feud culminated at TLC 2019. At that PPV event, Aleister Black defeated Murphy in a hard-hitting match. While the feud seemed to be over between them, they quickly renewed hostilities after Seth Rollins took Murphy under his wing.

Right now, both superstars are officially part of the SmackDown brand but have not been used on television recently.

Where are Murphy and Aleister Black now?

Murphy was last seen competing on the Blue brand in December 2020. His last match was a losing effort against King Corbin. It was reported that WWE supposedly does not have anything for Murphy at the moment. His storyline with Aalyah Mysterio appears to have been dropped.

While the former WWE Cruiserweight Champion reportedly does not have anything planned for him, there were rumors that Aleister Black might be re-packaged yet again as he prepares to make a return to WWE.