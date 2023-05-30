"Muscles with no brain" - WWE Universe reacts to Solo Sikoa's cryptic post after The Bloodline collapses

The WWE Universe has reacted to Solo Sikoa's cryptic upload on social media after The Bloodline imploded at Night of Champions.

At the recently concluded premium live event in Saudi Arabia, Jimmy Uso betrayed Roman Reigns during the main event. The Tribal Chief teamed up with Sikoa to challenge for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship held by Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn.

Taking to Twitter, Sikoa posted a photo of him looking at his right thumb that he uses to deliver the brutal Samoan Spike. Taking to Twitter, fans suggested that The Enforcer will spike either Jimmy or Reigns.

Meanwhile, one Twitter user mocked Sikoa by claiming he doesn't use his brain and is all about the muscles.

Paul Heyman broke his silence after The Bloodline's implosion at Night of Champions

After the turn of events at Night of Champions, Paul Heyman took to social media to address Jimmy Uso's actions.

Following Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa's loss, Heyman shared a video of him boarding a private jet. He mentioned that the faction will address the situation this Friday on SmackDown.

"Your Tribal Chief, Solo and I are jetting back home from #WWENOC. We will talk about this in detail Friday on #SmackDown," Heyman wrote.

This Friday on SmackDown, Reigns will celebrate his 1000-day reign as the Universal Champion. He previously asked the rest of his stablemates to be present for the ceremony, especially Jey.

However, things have changed within The Bloodline, and it remains to be seen what WWE has in store for moving forward. There are rumors of Reigns and Sikoa teaming up against The Usos for a tag team match at the Money in the Bank premium live event.

