Music icon Ace Frehley passes away; WWE legend Chris Jericho reacts

WWE legend Chris Jericho recently took to social media to send a heartbreaking message after iconic musician Ace Frehley passed away. Y2J also uploaded a throwback picture with the legend.Ace Frehley was the original lead guitarist and a founding member of the iconic rock band KISS. The legend passed away at the age of 74 on October 16. According to multiple reports, Frehley had suffered a brain bleed after he fell in his home studio a few weeks ago. Although the exact cause of his passing hasn't been revealed, it is speculated that the fall could have played a role in the legend's demise.Chris Jericho is a massive fan of KISS and has a band of his own called KUARANTINE, which is a cover band of Ace Frehley's iconic rock band. After the heartwrenching news of Frehley's passing, Y2J took to Instagram to share a throwback picture with Ace. Jericho thanked the legend for the influence he had on the music industry and mentioned that he will be remembered forever.&quot;THANK YOU, ACE!! Your laugh and influence will be remembered for eternity…. (And please Say hi to Big VIN for us!) @acefrehleyofficial,&quot; he wrote.Check out his Instagram post below: View this post on Instagram Instagram PostWe at Sportskeeda send our condolences to Ace Frehley's family and loved ones at this extremely difficult time.Chris Jericho is heavily rumored to return to WWEChris Jericho last competed inside the WWE ring in 2018. He has been wrestling in the company's rival promotion, AEW, since 2019. However, Y2J's last outing in an All Elite Wrestling ring came in April 2025. Since then, he has been absent from the Tony Khan-led promotion.Amid his absence, Jericho has been heavily rumored to return to World Wrestling Entertainment. According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Radio, people within the Stamford-based promotion are expecting Chris Jericho's return.Meltzer added that Y2J could show up at the 2026 Royal Rumble and could be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame next year.&quot;I will say this, people in WWE believe that he's coming to WWE. For what that's worth. That's not a new story. I mean that's been said before. .. If he debuts at the Royal Rumble, which is something that's been rumored for actually a while, you know work the Rumble to Mania or something, Hall of Fame, all that stuff. I think that if that happens, he's not going to be saying it and he'll he'll want it to be a surprise,&quot; Meltzer said.It remains to be seen if the Triple H-led creative team has planned anything for Jericho's return.