"I would like to apologize in advance" - Mustafa Ali sends final message to Riddle ahead of RAW

Mustafa Ali will be challenging WWE United States Champion Riddle on tonight's Monday Night RAW. Ahead of their title match, the RETRIBUTION leader took to Twitter to share a video of himself speaking directly to the camera as he stood in front of a United States flag.

Speaking of what the United States title means to him, Ali said:

"It is beautiful isn't it? The thing is, it could be even more beautiful. All it needs is a little direction, and Riddle, you, you have the opportunity to provide that direction. As the United States Champion, Riddle, you get to be the voice that we so desperately need to hear. But you use your voice to talk about... how everything is all good. You literally have the opportunity that I have been fighting for my entire life. And you do nothing with it."

announcement pic.twitter.com/IBuQPDIldW — Mustafa Ali / Adeel Alam (@AliWWE) March 15, 2021

He continued:

"That's okay. I can fix that. All of that. All I have to do is become the United States Champion. And Riddle, I'm not saying that you're not worthy of being a champion. I'm not saying you're not the champion that we need right now. So Riddle I would like to apologize in advance for the heinous acts that I will commit upon you tonight. And simple Riddle, it's because the United States Champion, he needs to be named Mustafa Ali."

Mustafa Ali recently revealed a big inspiration

In a recent interview with TV Insider, Mustafa Ali revealed that "Stone Cold" Steve Austin was a huge inspiration for his career in WWE. He also dubbed the multi-time champion an "icon" and said he would have "loved" to work with the star.

Steve Austin is a former in-ring performer who is still involved in WWE. He interviews current stars on Broken Skull Sessions on the WWE Network, most recently current SmackDown Women's Champion Sasha Banks.