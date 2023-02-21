Mustafa Ali defeats former world champion in less than five minutes on WWE RAW

On the latest episode of Monday Night RAW, Mustafa Ali emerged victorious next to former WWE World Heavyweight Champion Dolph Ziggler.

For the past few weeks, Ali has been attempting to persuade Dolph Ziggler to join forces with him. However, no amount of nagging has persuaded The Show Off.

On the December 5, 2022, episode of RAW, Ziggler got in the way of Mustafa Ali becoming WWE United States Champion by interjecting himself into a match between Ali and Austin Theory.

After months of snide remarks and bubbling jealousy, The Show Off and Ali finally met one-on-one to settle their differences.

Tonight, on RAW, Ziggler took charge when the match started, but Ali took him down with a stun gun. Dolph Ziggler reversed a suplex but was caught with a boot to the jaw by his challenger.

The Show Off hit back with a DDT but only got a near fall until Ali countered a Famouser and had Ziggler in a Crucifix pin for the win in less than five minutes.

The 36-year-old grabbed a big win over the former world champion to get back on track as WWE approached WrestleMania.

Do you think Ziggler and Mustafa Ali have put their rivalry behind them after tonight's RAW? Sound off in the comments section below.

