Mustafa Ali finally praises a WWE legend after slamming others on RAW Talk

WWE Superstar Mustafa Ali has posted a bunch of tweets heaping praise on Alicia Fox, following RAW Legends Night.

Following the Legends Night, Mustafa Ali appeared on RAW Talk and blasted the legends, including WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan, for taking up spots of current talent.

"Guys like Drew Gulak, Akira Tozawa, myself, all of RETRIBUTION not on the show," Ali said. "Why? Because we need to hear, ‘Whatcha gonna do, brother?’ again for the seven millionth time? They pumped them up real good, the cheers, they pumped them up real good for them, huh? They were cheering, I’m sure they were."

"Why don’t you give us a chance? People that can contribute to this business, further this company," Ali added. "But no, no, no, no, let’s push them all aside and let’s give three hours to people who need… they could barely walk!"

It looks like there's one legend Ali didn't want to take a shot at, and judging by his latest tweets, the RETRIBUTION leader has nothing but respect for her. Mustafa Ali put up a few tweets praising Alicia Fox and shared a wholesome story about how she helped him when he was a nobody in the business. Check out the tweets below:

I saw @AliciaFoxy yesterday and wanted to tell everyone how incredible this woman is. The first time I was invited as an extra (local talent) to TV, I had no idea what to do or where to go. Foxxy realized this just by the look on my face. She walked up to me and said “I gotchu.” https://t.co/ES6y1n0neG — Mustafa Ali / Adeel Alam (@AliWWE) January 6, 2021

Yesterday I got to remind her of that. She didn’t need to help some nervous, extremely lost kid. But she did. A damn queen. — Mustafa Ali / Adeel Alam (@AliWWE) January 6, 2021

Mustafa Ali wasn't as kind to other WWE legends who returned last night

Mustafa Ali's rant bashing legends was very well received by fans, with many agreeing with him about WWE giving TV exposure to Superstars of the past at the expense of current wrestlers. Alicia Fox was one of several legends who returned to WWE on the special edition of RAW, but Ali doesn't have anything bad to say about her.

Mustafa Ali has come a long way in WWE over the past few years. He certainly didn't forget how Fox offered to help him when he needed it the most, and especially when she didn't have any obligation to do so.