RETRIBUTION costs Mustafa Ali the WWE United States Championship on RAW

Mustafa Ali earned the right to challenge for the United States Championship on last week's Monday night RAW thanks to RETRIBUTION. However, his subordinate cost him the title this week, as an untimely distraction from the group prevented Ali from pinning Riddle.

The RETRIBUTION leader looked like he was all set to be crowned the new US Champion after both men exchanged blows in what was a close match.

Riddle was his usual hard-hitting, somewhat carefree self throughout the match, while Mustafa Ali showcased his high-flying capabilities. Both WWE Superstars put up one heck of a performance, but the challenger would gain the advantage late into the match.

Ali rolled up Riddle, but T-BAR's poorly timed distraction prevented the referee from making the count. This allowed Riddle to get out of the pin before hitting Mustafa Ali with "Bro Derek" for the win.

Riddle would then make a quick exit as the rest of RETRIBUTION flooded the ring hoping to get a piece of the "Original Bro". The United States Champion would casually leave the Thunderdome, as an incensed Mustafa Ali looked on.

What is next for Mustafa Ali and RETRIBUTION?

Mustafa Ali and RETRIBUTION are having some serious chemistry issues off-late. Ali is unhappy with his subordinate's recent performances, going so far as to claim that they are nothing without him.

Additionally, while it may not be that obvious, RETRIBUTION is looking unhappy with Mustafa Ali's leadership.

The WWE Universe can expect to see Ali address this week's debacle, which saw him miss out on becoming United States Champion. However, there is no guarantee that RETRIBUTION will take it well.

There is only so much abuse a volatile group like RETRIBUTION can take. If Mustafa Ali continues to berate them, it will only be a matter of time before the group retaliates.

How long do you think RETRIBUTION will live under the leadership of Mustafa Ali? Share your predictions down below.