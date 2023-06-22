Mustafa Ali offers to collaborate with former RAW star for a RETRIBUTION tribute

Mustafa Ali has offered to collaborate with a 36-year-old former WWE RAW star for a tribute to RETRIBUTION.

The 37-year-old returned to NXT after losing his Intercontinental Championship opportunity against Gunther last month at Night of Champions. Mustafa has had an interesting career in WWE, but the biggest flop he has been associated with thus far is the RETRIBUTION faction.

RETRIBUTION was a faction focused on creating chaos for no particular reason. Mustafa Ali was the leader of the group comprised of T-Bar (now known as Dijak), Reckoning (now known as Michin), Slapjack (Shane Thorne), Retaliation (Mercedes Martinez), and Mace (Maximum Male Models' ma.çé). The group never caught on with the WWE Universe, but Mustafa Ali is interested in making a tribute to the failed faction.

Ali took to Twitter after serving as a guest referee last night on NXT and claimed that he did a good job. Dijak (T-Bar) responded and joked that that is what Mustafa said when RETRIBUTION disbanded. Mustafa then suggested the two reunite and create a tribute to RETRIBUTION.

"Do u wanna collab with me on the next tribute to Retribution song?" Ali tweeted.

WWE star Mustafa Ali on what happened with RETRIBUTION

Mustafa Ali recently disclosed that RETRIBUTION didn't work out because the group never had a reason for their actions.

Speaking with Riju Dasgupta in an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, the veteran noted that he didn't come up with the concept for the group but viewed it as an opportunity. However, Ali said the group not having a purpose was its fatal flaw.

"RETRIBUTION, the fatal thing about it, it never had a why. As much as I tried online with online promos, I gave everything a reason because here's the thing: I didn't come up with the concept of RETRIBUTION, I didn't come up with the names and the masks. I was just kinda given this thing. But, at the end of the day, it was an opportunity, so I was like rolling up my sleeves stepping up ready to swing," he said. [From 5:02 – 5:27]

You can check out the entire interview in the video below:

Mustafa went undrafted during this year's WWE Draft and as a result has been labeled a "free agent". As such, Ali has the ability to show up at any time on any brand of his choosing. It will be interesting to see when the veteran returns to WWE's main roster and if he will finally be able to capture his first championship with the company.

Would you like to see Mustafa Ali win a title in 2023? Sound off in the comments section below.

