WWE Superstar Mustafa Ali posts about a match with current AEW star

WWE Superstar Mustafa Ali recently took to social media to reminisce about a match against current AEW star Buddy Matthews (formerly known as Buddy Murphy).

Ali has spent the majority of the year off of WWE television after asking for his release in January.

The 36-year-old superstar recently returned to WWE television and battled Theory for the United States Championship at WWE Hell in a Cell. The premium live event was held in Mustafa's hometown of Chicago, but the former leader of RETRIBUTION came up short. Since then, Mustafa has been moved back to WWE Main Event.

Ali recently took to Twitter to post the highlights of a match between himself and former WWE Superstar Buddy Murphy. The match happened four years ago today on the now-canceled 205 Live show. Murphy has since signed with All Elite Wrestling and performs as Buddy Matthews in the House of Black faction.

Wrestling fans react to Mustafa Ali's post

Fans of professional wrestling know how talented both Ali and Matthews are in the ring. Many of them posted about the match, and some thought that it was the best match that ever aired on 205 Live.

Another fan was of the opinion that this was the best era of 205 Live as it was putting up good matches every week.

prowrestlingbit @prowrestlingbit @AliWWE The best match of the 205 Live era. @AliWWE The best match of the 205 Live era.

J₳₭Ɇ @jakeclarke1306 @AliWWE Best match in 205 live history, and one of the most underrated of this decade! @AliWWE Best match in 205 live history, and one of the most underrated of this decade!

Another fan tagged WWE's official Twitter account and clamored for the promotion to start featuring Mustafa Ali on television again.

GrEm/Zazzeris/Cliff @Gremrcwf @AliWWE Great match, hey @wwe you can still have great matches like this so long as you have Mustafa Ali on the show! The dude is super talented and it's his time to shine! Let's make this happen! @AliWWE Great match, hey @wwe you can still have great matches like this so long as you have Mustafa Ali on the show! The dude is super talented and it's his time to shine! Let's make this happen!

It remains to be seen what will be in store for Ali in the coming weeks on WWE programming. It will also be interesting to see whether he is involved in a storyline heading into SummerSlam later this month.

Current WWE star Mansoor recently praised Ali during an interview. You can check out the full show here.

