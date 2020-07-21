Mustafa Ali returns on RAW after months of absence to pick up a big win

As we had reported earlier via PWInsider, Mustafa Ali was present for the latest RAW tapings at the Performance Center, and there were rumors of the highly-anticipated WWE return. It ended up happening as the Mustafa Ali did return on Monday Night RAW.

Ali returned to join Cedric Alexander and Ricochet in a six-man tag team match against the team of MVP, Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin.

The former SmackDown Superstar experienced a triumphant comeback as the babyfaces picked up the win against the heels.

The build-up to Mustafa Ali's return on RAW

MVP came out to the ring along with Lashley and Shelton Benjamin, and he cut a promo about not even breaking a sweat to become the United States Champion at Extreme Rules. It should be noted that Apollo Crews is still listed as the real US Champion by WWE and the titleholder is out of action due to reported COVID-19 issues. The leader of the Hurt Business took shots as Crews for choosing to stay at home instead of being a fighting champion.

MVP then shifted his attention to Cedric Alexander and Ricochet, and he called the high-flyers 'two hard-headed kids' who just won't listen.

Alexander and Ricochet interrupted the proceedings. Cedric cut a promo and mocked the Hurt Business by calling them a pathetic bunch of chumps.

MVP said that he'd allow Alexander and Ricochet to pick any two members of the Hurt Business for a tag team match tonight. The babyfaces, however, had a better idea of levelling the playing field and introduced Mustafa Ali.

The six-man tag team match got underway on the other side of the commercial break. The match followed a predictable pattern which built up to the hot tag for Ali, who came in and rallied towards the finish.

Mustafa Ali got the pinfall over MVP after hitting the veteran with a backbreaker followed by the 450 Splash.

The match on RAW was Mustafa Ali's first in-ring contest since he wrestled Drew Gulak on SmackDown in February. Ali was quietly moved to the RAW roster on the WWE website last month, and while did move him back to SmackDown, his latest appearance on the Red brand may have solidified a full-time shift.

It's interesting to note that Mustafa Ali was originally scheduled to be brought back and revealed as the mystery hacker, but that storyline seems to have been dropped by WWE.