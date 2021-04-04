Mustafa Ali claims WWE scrapped WrestleMania 37 plans

Mustafa Ali hasn't had the best of times on WWE TV recently. Last month at WWE Fastlane 202, members of his faction RETRIBUTION kicked him out. Ali has now revealed his possibly scrapped plans at WrestleMania 37.

During a recent interview with Metro, Mustafa Ali stated that he thought he was going to face Kofi Kingston at WrestleMania 37. WWE teased the angle on RAW but plans changed.

“The story was presented and I really thought that was the direction we might be going for in this year’s WrestleMania. Again, like I said, things change and other things take priority sometimes. We almost got to it, so I will try to get to it again. There’s so much real emotion that I can just bring up and bring out in promos leading to that match. When we do do it, I hope we’re allowed to do it right because I feel like it’d be one hell of a story.”

The full, ridiculously 🔥 Mustafa Ali promo on Kofi Kingston: "I will break you like you broke me." #WWERawpic.twitter.com/12aNvNC4t4 — Getting Over: Wrestling Podcast (@GettingOverCast) January 19, 2021

Mustafa Ali's unsung contribution behind KofiMania

Kofi Kingston had his breakout year as a singles superstar in 2019. Fans were completely behind Kingston in what was termed as KofiMania.

At WrestleMania 35, Kofi Kingston defeated Daniel Bryan to win the WWE Championship for the first time in his career. However, it all started because Mustafa Ali got injured before Elimination Chamber and Kingston replaced him in the WWE Championship match.

Ali revealed that the original plans were to set him as the next breakout star.

"KofiMania’s something that had been 11, 12 years in the making. So there was no way to measure up to that, and in the end of the day it was fate that took over. I don’t know what the plans were going into WrestleMania, I can only speculate. But, what I do know is that the plans were to set me up as the next breakout star going into the Elimination Chamber."

The whole #KofiMania storyline was golden. Top to bottom. Watching this match still makes me teary two years later. Just so good. — 🌸The Queen Of NE (@TheQueenofNE) April 2, 2021

Mustafa Ali will be a part of the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal this year, which will take place on the SmackDown before WrestleMania 37. Kofi Kingston will be defending the RAW Tag Team titles alongside his New Day brother Xavier Woods against the team of AJ Styles and Omos at the Show of Shows.