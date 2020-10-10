Mustafa Ali sends a message to Kofi Kingston following The New Day's split 

The Draft episode of SmackDown had some significant takeaways, and the biggest development of the evening was The New Day splitting up. Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods were drafted to RAW following their SmackDown Tag Team Championship win while Big E remained on the Blue brand.

The New day will wrestle the 'Farewell to SmackDown' match on next week's episode, following which, Kingston and Woods should be on their way to Monday Night RAW.

Mustafa Ali, however, has his sights set ton Kofi Kingston. The leader of RETRIBUTION reacted to Kofi Kingston's draft by with the following tweet:

The history between Mustafa Ali and Kofi Kingston

In case you didn't know, Mustafa Ali was scheduled for a big push on SmackDown in 2019, and rumors stated that he was on course for a World Title match at WrestleMania. However, an unfortunate injury forced him out of action, and Kofi Kingston was handed the spot instead.

Ali, who is now a heel, isn't over what happened in the past, and he and his RETRIBUTION faction members could target the New Day once the move is completed.

As stated earlier, New Day became the 7-time SmackDown Tag Team Champions on the latest episode after they beat Shinsuke Nakamura and Cesaro. Xavier Woods wrestled his first match since October 2019, while Kingston also returned to the ring after a brief hiatus.

While the split was always rumored to happen, the reactions to WWE's decision have not been all that positive. Big E's impressive win against Sheamus in the Falls Count Anywhere match warrants the continuation of his singles run. However, was splitting up the New Day across the brands really necessary?

Man, What a whirlwind of emotions tonight... — 🎅🏿 KOF’ KRINGLE 🎅🏿 (@TrueKofi) October 10, 2020

New Day, nonetheless, will wrestle their final match on SmackDown on the season premiere episode on FOX, which is scheduled to happen next week. The reigning tag champs will face Cesaro, Sheamus, and Shinsuke Nakamura in a six-man tag team match.

Big E should continue his run on SmackDown while Kofi Kingston and Woods could get involved in a possible title unification storyline with RAW Tag Team Champions, The Street Profits.

However, a feud with Mustafa Ali and RETRIBUTION is a tempting prospect that WWE could book based on Ali's teaser.