"All biceps and no balls"- Mustafa Ali slams the up-and-coming WWE Superstar 

WWE Superstar Mustafa Ali hit back at Theory for ducking him on this week's edition of Monday Night RAW.

The former Retribution leader made his return to WWE programming after nearly six months. He interrupted a Miz TV segment featuring Theory to stake his claim at the United States Championship.

However, the returning superstar was met with some harsh words from the heel duo, who poked fun at Ali for demanding to be released from his contract. The war of words between the two sides led to an impromptu match between Ali and The Miz.

After silencing The A-Lister on the Red brand, Mustafa Ali took to Twitter to send a message to Theory for cowardly ignoring his challenge.

In his first match back, Ali's victory over The Miz was short-lived as Ciampa attacked the former 205 Live star after the bout.

Mustafa Ali is only focused on winning the WWE United States Championship

While Mustafa Ali may be a marked man in the company, the 36-year-old star's only focus at the moment is the United States Championship.

Speaking on the RAW Talk about his big return, Ali stated that his game plan is still the same, and he is gunning for Theory's coveted title:

"Mustafa Ali is back on Monday Night RAW! It feels so good to say that,"- said Mustafa. I had a game plan [to] come out and challenge Theory for the United States Championship, but somehow somewhere ended up in a match with The Miz. But I still got the win. The plan is the same: beat The Miz and now I have one man and one man only that's on my radar. His name is Theory and he has the United States Championship."

Ali's last bout inside the squared circle came in October 2021 when he locked horns with Drew McIntyre on SmackDown. The former 205 Live star has been a part of WWE for nearly six years but is yet to win a title in the company.

