"One man and one man only"- Mustafa Ali breaks silence after returning to WWE on RAW

WWE Superstar Mustafa Ali was all pumped up after making his return to the company last night on RAW. The former Retribution leader revealed the intentions behind his arrival during a recent interview.

Ali ended his WWE hiatus on RAW as he interrupted a Miz TV segment featuring Theory to ask for a shot at the United States Championship. After a heated exchange between Ali and the heel duo, an impromptu match was set up between the returning star and The Miz.

Speaking about his first victory in over eight months on RAW Talk, Mustafa Ali detailed that he has returned to win the United States Championship:

"Mustafa Ali is back on Monday Night RAW! It feels so good to say that,"- said Mustafa. I had a game plan [to] come out and challenge Theory for the United States Championship, but somehow somewhere ended up in a match with The Miz. But I still got the win. The plan is the same: beat The Miz and now I have one man and one man only that's on my radar. His name is Theory and he has the United States Championship." (From 0:16 to 0:43)

Mustafa Ali also reflected on the attack by Ciampa after the match

While Ali was able to pick up a victory in his return match, the 36-year-old star's celebration was short-lived as Ciampa attacked him after the match.

Speaking about the blindsided attack from the former NXT Champion, Ali stressed that he doesn't care about Ciampa. The former highlighted that his prime focus is on Theory and the United States Championship:

"Attacked. Brutalized. Blindsided. I know exactly who Ciampa is, but why he did what he did? I don't know. And honestly, right now, I don't care. One man and one man only. Theory and the United States Championship," said Ali. (from 0:52 to 0:1:08)

Ali stated back in January that he had requested his release from WWE, which the company rejected. The RAW Superstar reportedly had a disagreement with the creative team about the direction of his character.

However, things seem to have changed for Mustafa as he was inserted into a program with Theory and The Miz. Ali could possibly be heading towards a feud with Ciampa considering the latest developments on RAW.

