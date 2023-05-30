Mustafa Ali did something that Bret Hart claimed he'd never do; Veteran calls WWE star a "goof" for the mistake (Exclusive)

Mustafa Ali fell short in his match against Gunther at Night of Champions. While his defeat was expected, claiming he would win leading up to the bout has not gone down well with Vince Russo. The WWE veteran explained how Ali did something Bret Hart never did during his prime.

It wasn't surprising to see Ali in a high-profile match at Night of Champions, as the event happened in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. While there was speculation about Mustafa potentially pulling off a massive upset, WWE didn't unsettle Gunther's incredible title reign and had him go over his opponent in under eight minutes.

Vince Russo recalled how Bret Hart once told him that if he knew he would lose a match, the Hall of Famer would never explicitly state in his promos that he would emerge victorious.

Hart opined that fans would consider him a dishonest babyface if he promised to win and couldn't back up his words. Vince Russo, who has criticized Mustafa Ali's work for a long time now, once again blasted the "free agent" on the latest episode of Legion of RAW:

"Whenever Bret knew he was doing the job, he never said he was going to win in the promos. In the promos, he would never say he was going to win because he said to me, 'Vince, then I would be lying, and I am a babyface. I can't say I'm going to win when I'm not going to win.' So I'll say everything else, but I'll never say I'm going to win because I'm never going over. Why did this goof go in his car and cut this promo about beating Gunther, this, that, and the other thing, knowing he was going to lose? Why would you do that, bro?" [45:00 - 46:00]

Vince Russo rips into Mustafa Ali for his post-match tweet

A dejected Ali took to Twitter after his loss and apologized to the fans for being unable to take down Gunther.

Vince Russo highlighted that the 37-year-old star's reaction made him look weak. He added that the tweet showcased why Ali has struggled to get over with the WWE Universe since being called up to the main roster.

The former WWE writer claimed that not even a single fan believed Mustafa Ali could dethrone the Imperium leader and detailed how the tweet hurt the superstar's character even further:

"After the match, he puts out a tweet, 'Ah, man, I'm sorry I let everybody down.' Honestly, bro, what is this freaking guy logically thinking, bro. 'I can beat him; I'm feeling it; a lot of people are underestimating me.' One thousand of the people said, no, you are never going to beat him in a million years. He does the job and then apologizes. Then he wonders why he can't get over. Come on, bro!" [46:01 - 47:00]

