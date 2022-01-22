Mustafa Ali takes a shot at WWE following release request?

It has been nearly a week since Mustafa Ali requested his release from WWE. He never made a part of the "budget cuts," but he now wants to be. While some were shocked at the sudden announcement, a good chunk of fans were only surprised that it took this long for it to happen.

Mustafa Ali's career in WWE has stagnated, and it hasn't reached the progress that it should have. 2022 will mark the sixth year into Ali's WWE run, and by now, things could have been much better. His RETRIBUTION angle in 2020 turned out to be a disappointment, and he hasn't done much since then.

After asking for his release, Alo recently posted a still from The Dark Knight (2008) featuring the famous scene where The Joker burns a mountain of liquid cash. Fans believe this to be a shot at WWE:

The line from the Joker was: "It's not about money. It's about sending a message. Everything burns.". While his message doesn't have the same intensity as Joker's, it seems clear that he directed it towards WWE.

As of this writing, it has been reported that WWE will not grant Ali his release request. Perhaps it's his way of saying that the lucrative money that WWE offers isn't enough to retain his services.

Will the friction between WWE and Mustafa Ali reach a boiling point?

Despite wanting to leave WWE, Ali isn't in a position of power. With years left on his contract, he may have to take an extensive hiatus from his on-screen duties, at least until his request is granted or his contract expires.

On the latest episode of The Bro Show, former WWE writer Vince Russo said that Vince McMahon is going to potentially mess with Mustafa Ali:

"They're going to eff with him. If he had a throwdown with Vince McMahon... you know I'm an honest guy - this is how the business works. If he had a throwdown with Vince and if there was any disrespect or anything like that, bro, we're not going to make it easy for you," Vince Russo said.

Ali's release request allegedly came after he had a heated exchange with Vince McMahon. Fans will have to wait and see what the future brings in for the former RETRIBUTION leader!

Edited by Angana Roy