Mustafa Ali wants the WWE Universe to continue having 'no faith' in RETRIBUTION

After Mustafa Ali was revealed as the leader of RETRIBUTION, the WWE Universe thought that the group will finally get a chance to shine on WWE RAW. However, that has not been the case as RETRIBUTION has been on the losing end of their matches against The Hurt Business.

Ali made a tweet ahead of tomorrow's Monday Night RAW where he stated that he would turn things around for himself and his group. He also sarcastically told the WWE Universe to not heed their warnings and to continue to have no faith in the group.

Tomorrow on #WWERAW

I turn this ship around. But I don’t want you to change. I want you to continue to ignore the warning. I want you to continue having no faith in us. After all, “having no faith in us” is what made us in the first place. #RETRIBUTION

Tomorrow on #WWERAW I turn this ship around.



But I don’t want you to change. I want you to continue to ignore the warning. I want you to continue having no faith in us.



After all, “having no faith in us” is what made us in the first place.#RETRIBUTION pic.twitter.com/IO6rdnaVUX — Mustafa Ali / Adeel Alam (@AliWWE) November 1, 2020

Now, it remains to be seen what Mustafa Ali and RETRIBUTION will have in store for the WWE Universe this Monday on RAW.

Mustafa Ali and RETRIBUTION'S frustrating run in WWE

A large section of the WWE Universe and pro wrestling pundits believe Mustafa Ali to be one of the best Superstars in the current roster. However, his run in WWE has been affected by unfortunate injuries and questionable booking decisions.

Good thing God built me to last. Not done yet. #HIAC pic.twitter.com/h3Karx2Msv — Mustafa Ali / Adeel Alam (@AliWWE) October 26, 2020

Even after Ali was paired up with RETRIBUTION, there has not been a change in fortune for him and the group collectively. A few weeks ago, the group lost to The Hurt Business and were singlehandedly taken out by 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt. On the last edition of RAW, the faction suffered yet another loss to MVP & Co.

A few days ago, a fan on Twitter asked Ali if he was frustrated with people telling him how he was booked by WWE and Ali gave a seemingly sarcastic reply much like today's tweet.