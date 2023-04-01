MVP calls out fans for comparing his client with WWE's tallest superstars in history

The Wrestling veteran MVP stormed on the internet and called out fans as they compared his client Omos to WWE's tallest superstars like The Giant Gonzalez or The Great Khali.

Following last year's WrestleMania, the Hurt Business manager took the 7-foot giant under his wing. Since then, Omos has faced off against superstars such as Bobby Lashley and Braun Strowman.

The behemoth will now face Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 39, possibly in the biggest career match, with the wrestling veteran in his corner. Omos is currently the tallest wrestler on the entire WWE roster. For those unaware, he stands 7'3" (or 221 cm/2.21m).

Netizens, however, took to social media and lashed out at The Nigerian Giant by comparing him to The Great Khali, billed at 7'1" foot (216.40 cm), and Giant Gonzales, who was 8 feet (243.84 cm) tall.

MVP responded to everyone by pointing out Omos' height with some of the skyscrapers who have stepped foot into the squared circle of WWE.

"Anyone that compares The Nigerian Giant Omos to The Giant Gonzalez or The [not so] Great Khali is either not paying attention or just stupid. That's it," MVP wrote.

MVP was offended by what Brock Lesnar did to him during a segment

Omos' manager was recently insulted by his interaction with Brock Lesnar on RAW. After accepting the challenge to fight Omos, The Beast was invited to MVP's VIP Lounge on RAW.

He was upbeat throughout the segment, even offering the 49-year-old a drink of "white lightning" from his flask while declining the veteran's champagne.

In a recent After the Bell interview, the industry veteran expressed disappointment that Lesnar could offer him such a "rotgut." He also mocked Brock, calling him an uncultured farmer.

"I was actually insulted he would offer me such disgusting... I don't even know. Rotgut is the best way to describe it. But you know, Brock is a farmer. He has no class, he has no culture. Give me a proper single malt, man," he said.

The 49-year-old WWE star has been preparing The Nigerian Giant to teach Brock Lesnar a lesson. It remains to be seen how The Beast will encounter the wrath of Omos under MVP's guidance.

Do you think Omos can put down Lesnar at WrestleMania 39? Sound off in the comments section below.

