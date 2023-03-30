WWE veteran says he felt "insulted" by what "farmer" Brock Lesnar did to him during a segment; says he has no class

Brock Lesnar may be about to face his "biggest" challenge to date in WWE this WrestleMania, but he should watch his back. MVP, the manager of his current WrestleMania opponent, felt insulted by his interaction with Lesnar on RAW a few weeks back.

Lesnar appeared on MVP's VIP Lounge on RAW after being invited. This came after MVP challenged Lesnar on behalf of Omos the previous week. Lesnar accepted the challenge and was quite jolly in the segment, even offering MVP a drink of "white lightning" from his flask, turning down the champagne that the veteran provided him.

Once MVP took a sip of the drink, which turned out to be a version of moonshine, he spat it all over Lesnar's face - who was understandably less than happy. This worked out worse for MVP who got a beatdown at the hands of The Beast Incarnate.

Speaking about the incident on his recent After the Bell interview, MVP said he felt insulted that Lesnar could offer him that "rotgut". He also insulted Brock, calling him an uncultured farmer.

"I don't drink rotgut. I like a single malt scotch old enough to order itself. I'm a man of culture, refined. I offered Brock champagne. I was actually insulted he would offer me such disgusting... I don't even know. Rotgut is the best way to describe it. But you know, Brock is a farmer. He has no class, he has no culture. Give me a proper single malt, man. I mean, you know what I'm talking about, Kevin."

Brock Lesnar might be in for a giant challenge at WrestleMania

Brock Lesnar is in for quite a big challenge at WrestleMania as he faces the 7'3'' Omos. The Nigerian behemoth is one of the tallest superstars to have ever wrestled in WWE, and certainly one of the biggest that Lesnar has faced.

In the weeks leading up to WrestleMania, Lesnar has been forced on the back foot several times by the giant. With fans originally hoping that Lesnar would face Bobby Lashley at the event, there has been some disappointment, but for the time being, the Beast Incarnate has his hands full.

Do you think Omos will defeat Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania? Leave your thoughts in the comments section below.

