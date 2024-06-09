MVP claims there's only two WWE Superstars with zero haters; popular star reacts

MVP has claimed that there are only two WWE Superstars with zero heat from wrestling fans. However, a popular star has reacted with a hilarious response on social media.

WWE veteran Montel Vontavious Porter took to his X account (formerly Twitter) today to respond to a question posed by a wrestling fan. The fan wondered if there was a wrestler with zero haters, and MVP responded with two names.

He claimed that the only two wrestlers he knows without any haters are Rey Mysterio and Norman Smiley.

"The ONLY 2 that I know are Rey Mysterio and Norman Smiley. I have never heard ANYONE say anything bad about either one," he wrote.

RAW star Dijak responded to the message and agreed that Smiley is universally loved. However, he did note that Rey Mysterio has a son who isn't a fan of the Hall of Famer.

"Rey unfortunately has a son..." wrote Dijak.

Dijak's contract is rumored to be expiring later this month. The 37-year-old was selected by RAW in this year's WWE Draft but has not appeared on the show yet.

WWE star MVP plans on returning to the ring

MVP recently announced that he plans on competing in one more wrestling match before retiring.

The 50-year-old is undergoing stem cell treatment in Mexico and is planning on returning to the ring. He shared an update earlier this week and claimed that he will wrestle once again before officially stepping away.

"50 MILLION stem cells in each knee. 50 MILLION stem cells in each shoulder. 15 MILLION stem cells in each elbow. 50 MILLION stem cell IV drip each day for 3 days. Now, we rest and allow the stem cells to work. I WILL wrestle again before I officially retire! I WILL return to the Brazilian jiu-jitsu competition scene!" he wrote.

You can check out MVP's Instagram post below:

The veteran star currently serves as the manager for Omos. The Nigerian Giant has not competed in a match since the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal before WrestleMania. However, Omos recently shared a training video seemingly hinting that he could be on his way back.

