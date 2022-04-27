"Probably my favorite" - MVP comments on Former Women’s Champion's WWE RAW return

MVP is a big fan of WWE RAW's Asuka, who returned to the company last night after being sidelined for months with an injury.

The Empress of Tomorrow has been on the shelf since Money in the Bank 2021. She returned on this week's edition of RAW to confront former RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch, who also returned to the program last night for the first time since WrestleMania 38.

Asuka jokingly tweeted following the show that she developed the "nose flick" skill during her time away from WWE, which prompted MVP to inform the WWE Universe that The Empress of Tomorrow is his favorite, period:

"Asuka is probably my favorite. Period," MVP tweeted.

Asuka and Lynch last crossed paths in 2020 when Big Time Becks relinquished her RAW Women's title before going on maternity leave. The two shared a heartfelt moment in the ring that night, but it appears those warm feelings have evaporated.

Several stars returned on this week's WWE RAW

Not only did Asuka and Becky Lynch return to WWE RAW last night, but Mustafa Ali did as well. It's evident that the company went out of its way to offer surprises in its programming as Randy Orton celebrated 20 years on WWE television.

Ali had been absent from television for several months after publically requesting his release from the company in January. The former Retribution member made a surprising return last night to face off against The Miz. After gaining the victory, he was attacked by former NXT Champion Ciampa.

Also in attendance was former WWE Superstar and current Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs (Kane). The Big Red Machine was on hand to celebrate RAW's return to Knoxville and even participated in a humorous backstage segment with Ezekiel.

WWE @WWE EXCLUSIVE: Looks like Ezekiel ran into a certain @WWE Hall of Famer backstage at #WWERaw ... or did he? 🤔 EXCLUSIVE: Looks like Ezekiel ran into a certain @WWE Hall of Famer backstage at #WWERaw ... or did he? 🤔 https://t.co/7nXvb2ODZA

What do you make of MVP's comments regarding Asuka? What was your favorite return on WWE RAW last night? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

