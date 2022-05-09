"His incredible attributes led him to a victory" – Former United States Champion on Omos' win at WrestleMania Backlash

WWE RAW star Omos defeated Bobby Lashley at WrestleMania Backlash.

Omos avenged his loss at WrestleMania 38 by pinning The All-Mighty in the rematch, ending Lashley's impeccable seven-month winning streak. With MVP at ringside, the match witnessed an interruption by Omos' new manager.

In a WWE Digital Exclusive, following Omos' win at WrestleMania Backlash, MVP expressed his enthusiasm about the Nigerian hitting Lashley with a double chokeslam. He said both men evened out their scores:

"Omos hit Bobby Lashley with a double chokeslam and pinned him, it was beautiful. That was like one of the most impressive things I've seen this man do. He pinned Bobby Lashley and now the score is 1-1, WrestleMania – WrestleMania Backlash. The difference is at WrestleMania, Omos and I weren't business partners yet. At WrestleMania Backlash, we have a very strong business relationship. And as a result, his incredible attributes led him to a victory." (from 00:21 to 00:52)

The former United States Champion added that it's under his guidance and encouragement that Omos is performing so well:

"Of course, my guidance tutelage everything that I'm getting him absolutely. And together. Well, I was gonna say go to the top of the mountain, he is the mountain" (from 00:56 to 1:05)

The feud between The Colossus and The All-Mighty intensified in the RAW after 'Mania, where MVP betrayed Lashley and sided with Omos.

Will Omos and Bobby Lashley battle again?

The Giant suffered a loss on an edition of RAW in an arm-wrestling match against Bobby Lashley.

At WrestleMania Backlash, while Lashley was a powerful match for The Colossus, the latter had an undue advantage with MVP at ringside. MVP distracted Lashley, assaulting him with his cane, allowing Omos to win. The former SmackDown star seemed proud of Omos' victory under his guidance and didn't shy away from claiming the same.

Ecstatic about his pupil's victory, MVP took to Twitter to share his excitement:

"Once again, I TOLD YOU SO!!!!!! @ Dunkin' Donuts Center Providence," tweeted the former United States Champion.

MVP @The305MVP Once again, I TOLD YOU SO!!!!!! @ Dunkin' Donuts Center Providence instagram.com/p/CdUa-ruuCky/… Once again, I TOLD YOU SO!!!!!! @ Dunkin' Donuts Center Providence instagram.com/p/CdUa-ruuCky/…

