MVP details recent reunion with ex-WWE star 9 years after last match

MVP and Omos ran into a former WWE Superstar at a gas station while on the road. The veteran and The Nigerian Giant have not appeared on RAW or SmackDown in recent weeks.

Omos has not competed in a televised match since the Men's Royal Rumble Match. Despite not being on television, the former RAW Tag Team Champion has been piling up victories over Akira Tozawa at WWE Live Events. MVP serves as his manager and has also been off television on the Road to WrestleMania. The veteran shared on Instagram today that he and Omos bumped into David Otunga at a gas station while on the road.

Otunga has not competed in a match since he was defeated by R-Truth at a house show in 2015. MVP noted that it was really good to see the former Nexus member, and chance encounters while on the road are the best.

MVP reveals he would have loved to manage WWE legend

Montel Vontavious Porter now performs as a manager, but he had a successful tenure as a WWE Superstar as well back in the day. The veteran captured the United States Championship twice and is a former tag team champion with Matt Hardy.

Speaking with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Emily Mae in an exclusive interview, the 50-year-old spoke highly about Ron Simmons. JBL and Simmons were part of a very popular tag team known as the Acolytes Protection Agency (APA) and were inducted into the Hall of Fame last year. MVP shared that he would have loved to manage Simmons during the prime of his career.

"Wow, if I could go back in time and manage any wrestler, who would I pick? Oh, I'd go back and manage Ron Simmons. I would love to go back and be Ron Simmons' mouthpiece. Peak Ron Simmons, yeah!" he said. [From 03:31 - 03:51]

MVP has proven to be an excellent manager and is great with a microphone in his hands. Only time will tell when the veteran returns to WWE television down the line.

