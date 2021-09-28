MVP responds to The Hurt Business reuniting on WWE RAW

Bobby Lashley's manager MVP responded after The Hurt Business got back together on WWE RAW. Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin came out to the ring during Bobby Lashley's WWE Championship match against Big E earlier in the night while wearing Hurt Business T-shirts.

MVP, the brains behind the group, took to Twitter to congratulate the three Superstars on reuniting by posting a few 'clapping hands' emojis.

The two-time United States Champion also responded to a tweet from a fan who shared a photo of MVP and Shelton Benjamin sitting side by side following The Hurt Business' initial split.

While The Hurt Business reunited tonight on the red brand, MVP was missing from the show because he is currently recuperating after undergoing knee surgery.

Why did The Hurt Business reunite?

While it is not currently clear why the stable reunited after it split up over five months ago, one possible reason could be that Bobby Lashley has not been on his best run in recent weeks. The All Mighty has struggled to pick up wins since he lost the WWE Championship to Big E.

Even Cedric Alexander took a hearty dig at The All Mighty in which he suggested that if Lashley had backup, his brief bout with Big E would have ended differently.

PRIME Alexander @CedricAlexander If only you had some backup If only you had some backup https://t.co/WmdFlq6f7E

Given the absence of MVP, Lashley had even more incentive to reunite with the same allies that he evicted from The Hurt Business roughly five months ago.

Because the initial WWE Championship match between Lashley and Big E earlier in the night ended in disqualification, Adam Pearce booked another match between the two stars later in the night.

Lashley will now face WWE Champion Big E in the main event of RAW in a steel cage match.

