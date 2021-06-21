MVP reacts to the rumors that Brock Lesnar is on his way back to WWE

The Brock Lesnar rumors are once again making their rounds throughout the pro-wrestling community. Fightful Select recently reported that WWE Creative already has plans in place for Beast Incarnate.

This sent the WWE Universe into a frenzy, as fans started pitching their fantasies based on what they would like to see Brock Lesnar do if he should ever make his return to WWE.

One of the most popular pitches, which has been teased for a long time now, is having Bobby Lashley face off against Brock Lesnar.

It is a battle that fans have been waiting for, ever since Bobby Lashley made his initial debut way back in 2005. Unfortunately, poor timing prevented such a battle from ever occurring, with both men being away from the company while the other was there.

With rumors being floated around once again, fans have claimed that Lesnar will come back and destroy the All Mighty. However, the WWE Champion's business partner, MVP, responded to such rumors on Twitter with three simple words.

"Lesnar FEARS Lashley." said MVP

Bobby Lashley versus Brock Lesnar will be one of the biggest matches of all time, and many believe it will take place at SummerSlam. MVP may say that Brock Lesnar fears Lashley, but his opinion could change when he finally comes face-to-face with The Beast Incarnate.

The chances of Brock Lesnar returning for SummerSlam are very slim

Brock Lesnar was last seen at WrestleMania 36

Many would love to see the Beast Incarnate make his return just before SummerSlam. The idea is to have him face Bobby Lashley, but those plans are beginning to seem increasingly unlikely.

Once I’m done taking out this Brock wannabe, as I’ve said for YEARS, I’ll take Lesnar whenever, wherever. https://t.co/lfEp2niOvT — Bobby Lashley (@fightbobby) January 15, 2021

Despite reports suggesting that WWE Creative has plans for Brock Lesnar, Wrestling Observer Newsletter's Dave Meltzer believes a return by SummerSlam is far-fetched for the former WWE Champion.

Instead, it is believed that Lesnar may make his return closer to WWE's Saudi Arabia show.

When do you think Brock Lesnar will make his return to WWE? Who should he face first - Roman Reigns or Bobby Lashley? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below.

