MVP, Shayna Baszler and several others react to WWE star's major achievement outside of the ring

WWE Superstars, including MVP and Shayna Baszler, have congratulated a fellow talent after they achieved something outside of the squared circle.

Karrion Kross has been training in Brazilian jiu-jitsu along with former WWE Superstar Matt Riddle, as well as MVP and Baszler.

In a post on his Instagram account, Kross shared that he recently earned his brown belt from RUDOS BJJ in Florida from being a third-degree purple belt.

"The Jiu-Jitsu Gods were smiling on me today, crazy," Kross wrote. "Promoted from 3rd-degree purple to brown on Renzo Gracie's birthday tonight. Thank you sincerely to the Team, All the Professors & Coaches. ... Bit of a loss for words, just very happy today."

MVP and Shayna Baszler commented on Karrion Kross' post, congratulating him for his achievement. The former himself is a brown belt in Brazilia jiu-jitsu and practices it with Batista, another brown belt.

Baszler, a former UFC fighter, is a third-degree black belt.

Here are other wrestling stars such as Matt Riddle, Brian Cage, R-Truth, and Damian Priest liking Kross' post:

What did Karrion Kross say after WWE SmackDown?

Karrion Kross faced off against Bobby Lashley last Friday on WWE SmackDown. Things ended in a disqualification after an interference from the Authors of Pain. The Street Profits came in to save The All Mighty, but The Final Testament gained the upper hand.

Kross delivered The Final Prayer to Lashley to end the beatdown. He then planted seeds of doubt within the trio by telling Montez Ford that he should be the leader instead of Bobby.

"Maybe The Pride needs a new leader," Kross said. "If it's not gonna be me, I think it should be Montez Ford. He's the new breakout star, but we all know he can't do that when he's dragging Dawkins, and Bobby's not letting him be the best version of himself. I'm just saying what everybody's thinking. Tick tock." [H/T eWrestlingNews]

With WrestleMania 40 less than a month away, it might be the best place to settle the score between these two factions.

