MVP takes aim at hip-hop star Bow Wow in hilarious tweet

MVP has taken a shot at Bow Wow on Twitter, after a fan suggested the Hip-Hop star could join The Hurt Business.

In the hilarious tweet, the former United States Champion rejected the idea of Bow Wow joining up with the faction, instead suggesting a completely different direction for the musician, should he join WWE.

Here is what MVP said to the idea of Bow Wow joining The Hurt Business on Twitter:

"Nah. He can join Reginald."

MVP is, of course, referencing the current sommelier of SmackDown Superstar Carmella. However, considering the difference between the impact made by The Hurt Business on RAW and Reginald on SmackDown, this could be considered quite the hilarious insult.

Reginald hasn't been having the best time on SmackDown as of late. The sommelier suffered a tough defeat at the hands of Sasha Banks in an inter-gender match a few weeks ago, and has seemingly been drifting further away from his "employer" Carmella ever since.

He also stepped in to interrupt Women's Royal Rumble Winner Bianca Belair, when she arrived on SmackDown to confront SmackDown Women's Champion Sasha Banks, and seemingly favored Banks over Carmella, who he virtually ignored during the segment.

Bow Wow could team with Rey Mysterio in WWE

Bow Wow recently revealed his desire to enter the world of WWE, specifically to team with Rey Mysterio, and his words have certainly created quite the impact online. Everyone from fellow celebrities to WWE Superstars have reacted to his comments, with WWE even releasing their own statement on the matter.

Given the amount of positive attention the news seems to be gathering, including MVP's comedic take on the idea, the prospect of seeing Bow Wow in a WWE ring is looking more and more realistic by the day.

It certainly seems like Bow Wow is gunning for a WWE role, though. The star has gone as far to add the WWE logo to his official Twitter account profile picture, which currently has three million followers.