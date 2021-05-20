RAW star drops hint about John Cena's possible next WWE opponent

MVP has dropped a hint that Bobby Lashley would like to face John Cena when the 16-time World Champion returns to WWE in-ring competition.

The @WWEonFOX Instagram account posted a recent quote from Cena about his desire to appear in WWE again. MVP, who works alongside Lashley as a member of The Hurt Business, responded to the post by cryptically stating that they “eagerly await” Cena’s return.

NXT Superstar Austin Theory also commented on the post

The quote in the Instagram post came from John Cena’s interview with Den of Geek last week.

Discussing his WWE future, the five-time WrestleMania main-eventer made it clear that his days in the ring are far from over:

“I really, really want to get back to WWE,” he said. “I really want audiences to get back to WWE. Heck, I'm with everybody I think around the world saying I just want the world to get back to normal, but these are interesting times, and I have a lot of interesting opportunities at my feet, and I really do appreciate the WWE Universe understanding that after so many years.”

John Cena lost a cinematic Firefly Fun House match against The Fiend Bray Wyatt in April 2020 at WrestleMania 36. Prior to that, his most recent WWE match took place in January 2019 in a Fatal 4-Way match on RAW.

John Cena's history with Bobby Lashley

Bobby Lashley won the WWE Championship from The Miz in March 2021

Bobby Lashley unsuccessfully challenged John Cena for the WWE Championship at The Great American Bash in 2007. The current WWE Champion also failed to win the title from Cena in a Fatal 5-Way match at Vengeance 2007.

In October 2018, Lashley and Cena joined forces to defeat Elias and Kevin Owens in a tag team match at WWE Super Show-Down in Australia.

First time Cena vs Lashley is happening in 12 years. #RAW pic.twitter.com/vVyM270qK3 — Italo Santana (@BulletClubIta) January 8, 2019

John Cena also crossed paths with Bobby Lashley on the January 7, 2019 episode of RAW. Cena, Finn Balor and Seth Rollins defeated Lashley, Dean Ambrose and Drew McIntyre in a six-man tag team match.