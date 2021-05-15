"It won't be about topping a Firefly Funhouse match" - John Cena breaks silence on WWE return amid rumors

John Cena turned quite a few heads almost a week ago when he posted a photo of the WWE logo on Instagram.

Fans naturally perceived it as a case of Cena hinting towards a WWE return. The Cenation Leader has now finally spoken up about his in-ring status.

During a recent interview with Den of Geek, John Cena said that he is eager to get back to the WWE, but the creative setting has to be appropriate to facilitate his return.

Cena explained that he would only be back on WWE TV if the on-screen narrative gets a proper continuation and is exciting enough to captivate the masses.

John Cena wants the crowds back at WWE shows, and he also wishes to be a part of the business when the time is right.

"I always found a real sense of satisfaction contributing where I could because I know that the idea of the sense of complacency with performers is high. And they always want to be at the top spot, and there is only one top spot. But I believe a spot is a chance to contribute. So it won't be about that. It will simply be if there is an enthralling and correct continuation to the narrative. I really, really want to get back to WWE. I really want audiences to get back to WWE. Heck, I'm with everybody I think around the world saying I just want the world to get back to normal, but these are interesting times, and I have a lot of interesting opportunities at my feet, and I really do appreciate the WWE universe understanding that after so many years," said Cena.

I do look forward to returning: John Cena

John Cena added that he is anticipating a comeback to WWE. Even if there isn't a creative direction from the company, the former WWE Champion is confident enough to come up with his own ideas.

"I do look forward to returning. It won't be about topping a Firefly Funhouse match. The first question I'll ask is 'Why?' And the next question I'll ask is 'Where do we go after that?' And if I get, 'I don't know' to both of them, that's cool because that means I can come up with my own thing," said John Cena.

John Cena's last 'match' was the Firefly Fun House cinematic offering with 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt at WrestleMania 36. The 16-time WWE champion technically lost the bout, but it happened following a highly cinematic portrayal of John Cena's career.

WWE's Franchise Player might be a certified Hollywood megastar now, but he still has a lot left to offer to professional wrestling. When and how John Cena returns to WWE is anyone's guess at this point.

How do you see John Cena returning to WWE, keeping in mind an angle that carries forward the narrative from the Firefly Fun House match? Let us know your ideas in the comments section.