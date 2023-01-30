"My absolute dream" - Vince Russo pitches wild idea about replacing the entire WWE roster (Exclusive)

Vince Russo recently pitched the idea of Disney potentially acquiring WWE and then replacing the promotion's roster with their catalog of legendary characters.

Vince McMahon recently returned to WWE to negotiate its upcoming media rights and a potential sale of the company. Since then, the names of several prospective buyers like Disney, Netflix, Fox, and more have come up. Though nothing is set in stone yet, it's safe to assume the company could get sold sooner rather than later.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo, Vince Russo stated that it was his dream to see Disney acquire the global juggernaut. He added that the media conglomerate should eliminate WWE's roster and replace it with characters from its rich history.

Though Vince Russo is aware his idea is "ridiculous," he feels Disney's characters are more "over" than WWE stars.

"Here's my dream, my absolute dream. Think about this. Disney buys WWE. We get rid of the entire roster, and we replace the roster with Disney characters. Bro, think about that for a second! Can you imagine the angles we could do with all the Disney characters? The only problem, though, is they have pretty big heads; they might not get through the ropes. But as ridiculous as that sounds, that tells you how many Disney characters are over!" said Vince Russo (9:06 - 9:52)

Vince Russo on crowning Mickey Mouse as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion

A couple of weeks back on Legion of RAW, Vince Russo joked about how Mickey Mouse winning the Undisputed Universal Championship would make for more compelling TV. The wrestling veteran thinks watching Mickey Mouse win the coveted gold would be more exciting and entertaining than an episode of RAW.

"You know what bro? Put the title on Mickey Mouse. Bro, let you and I be serious. We watch RAW and do a RAW review show. If Mickey Mouse was the champion, would you not be excited about that right now?" said Russo.

What else could they do? I would love to see Disney $DIS purchase $WWE World Wrestling Entertainment. Disney is masterful at storytelling and expanding existing franchises into well told universes. I want to see a Mandalorian like origin story for The Rockers. What else could they do? https://t.co/aQ8KfaGNvw

Furthermore, Vince Russo also joked about Minnie Mouse possibly betraying Mickey Mousey and costing him championship gold.

