"My dude" - Chavo Guerrero Jr. praises 32-year-old star who he's been training to wrestle

Chavo Guerrero Jr. has not been a part of WWE for years, but he did express his interest in a return to help add to the Rey Mysterio vs. Dominik Mysterio angle at one point. However, his focus has been on Hollywood, and he praised a 32-year-old star who he has been training to wrestle.

Chavo Guerrero Jr. essentially helps choreograph anything in Hollywood that has wrestling as a part. He has become the go-to guy, and his work was seen in shows like GLOW and Young Rock. However, he could be involved in an Oscar-worthy film as he plays the role of The Shiek while also having helped train others to choreograph professional wrestling.

Jeremy Allen White, the 32-year-old star known for Shameless and The Bear, will star as Kerry Von Erich in The Iron Claw movie. He spoke about his respect for professional wrestling as an art and mentioned Chavo Guerrero Jr.'s name, with Chavo calling him "My dude."

Check out Chavo Guerrero Jr.'s tweet below:

Chavo Guerrero Jr. on why he cannot sign any extended contracts with wrestling companies

Chavo Guerrero Jr. briefly appeared with Andrade El Idolo on AEW, but he ultimately had to tell All Elite Wrestling's President Tony Khan that he could not do more than one-offs and sporadic appearances. The reason for this is his commitment to Hollywood.

Chavo Guerrero Jr. told Sportskeeda Wrestling's Bill Apter the reason why he cannot sign long contracts with AEW.

"You know, that's a tough one because just with the stuff that I'm doing in Hollywood in LA, I can't commit for a long period of time. I've got too much stuff going on. That's what happened to me in AEW. I started in AEW, Young Rock called, I had to leave AEW, and that's the way it goes. Tony was very cool about it, 'Okay, man, we'll do something again.' It is what it is. That's why when I come on, I can't sign for long periods of time," Chavo Guerrero Jr. said.

