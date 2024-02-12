'My fav trio of all time' - Fans go wild as WWE Superstar Naomi posts a new video featuring Bayley and Mercedes Mone

WWE Superstar Naomi has shared a video ahead of the upcoming episode of Monday Night RAW.

Leading up to the Super Bowl showdown between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers, Naomi reunited with her close friends Bayley and Mercedes Mone. A video on her Instagram featured the trio walking arm in arm.

The post has since garnered an overwhelming response from fans, with numerous expressing affection for the trio. Many have hailed their friendship as 'friendship goals.'

Naomi marked her spectacular comeback to WWE during the 2024 Women's Royal Rumble Match, where Bayley emerged as the eventual winner. Meanwhile, Mercedes Mone is reportedly poised to join All Elite Wrestling (AEW).

Naomi recently talked about her WWE return

After walking out in 2022 due to creative differences, Naomi made a spectacular return to WWE last month, participating in the Women's Royal Rumble Match.

Naomi's remarkable performance saw her last an impressive 62 minutes before eventually being eliminated by Jade Cargill. In a post-match interview, Naomi, visibly moved, expressed gratitude for her return and found the fans' response particularly gratifying.

"I did. It was hard to hold back all of the emotions. It felt really good, after this little journey I've been on, to finally be back, and that is the scary part: you never know what that reaction or response is. So, to feel that, man. It is so much more rewarding. I feel, man, I'm so grateful to be back," Naomi said.

The former women's champion has officially joined the WWE SmackDown roster and is scheduled for an Elimination Chamber qualifying match against Zelina Vega next week on the blue brand.

