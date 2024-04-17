"My favorite match was when I retained" - Mandy Rose reveals her best bout during her time in WWE

Former WWE Superstar Mandy Rose recently opened up about her all-time favorite match in NXT.

Rose was released from the company in December 2022 due to content she posted via a premium subscription service. Before her exit, she lost the NXT Women's Title to Roxanne Perez, marking the end of her 413-day reign. During her run as the white-and-gold brand's top titleholder, she defeated prominent names like Cora Jade, IYO SKY (fka Io Shirai), Alba Fyre, Perez, and several others.

On an episode of the Power Alphas podcast, Rose recalled her Fatal-Four Way Match at NXT Stand & Deliver 2022 against Alba Fyre, Jade, and SKY. She disclosed that it was her favorite bout for numerous reasons, including her special entrance.

"My favorite match was when I retained. It was the four-way. Myself vs. Cora Jade vs. Io Shirai vs. Alba Fyre. My entrance was really cool and what you guys don't know about that and I told you, I'm so afraid of heights. So, you just brought up the helicopter, which I got to tell that story. When they told me, you know they didn't tell me till like last minute of course too, because everything is last minute. When they told me I was coming down on one of those things, I don't even know what you call it. I was like, 'Oh, no, I don't know if I could do this.'"

WWE Superstar Tiffany Stratton comments on comparisons with Mandy Rose

WWE Superstar Tiffany Stratton is often compared to Mandy Rose. Both stars held the NXT Women's Championship at different points in their careers.

During a recent interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Emily Mae, Stratton heaped praise on Rose, mentioning that the latter was great on the microphone and inside the ring. The Buff Barbie also said the following about being compared to the former Toxic Attraction member:

"Honestly, I think Mandy is amazing. I think all around she could wrestle, she could talk, [and] she looked great. I think that is such an amazing comparison, and yeah, what an honor to be compared to Mandy Rose." [3:00 – 3:14]

It will be exciting to see if Tiffany Stratton and Rose share the ring in the near future.

